Desmond Chinaza Muokwudo, a 30-year-old Nigerian student who has recently fled Ukraine, spent 11 years saving up for an education in Europe.

He finally enrolled at university last year and had only spent three months in Ukraine when Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

Mr Muokwudo is one of the estimated 16,000 African students who were living in the country and are now scrambling to continue their studies.

