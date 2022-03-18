How a sexual assault led to a tougher stance against motorists in Kenya

A disturbing video has been shared online of a woman being sexually assaulted by boda-boda motorbike operators in Nairobi.

The incident reignited a longstanding debate in Kenya about the treatment and protection of women.

Many activists took to the streets to protest and President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the authorities to re-register all motorbike taxi operators.

A key suspect in the sexual assault has been arrested, police say.

BBC Africa's women’s affairs journalist Esther Akello Ogola explains what we know about the incident and how the lack of safety for women in public spaces in Kenya has been problematic for years.

Edited by Yadeta Berhanu and Ameer Ahmed