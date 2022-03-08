29 -year-old Angela Mugo, wanted a hands-on job so she studied electrical engineering at Kenyatta University which is on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya’s capital.

When she was ready to join the labour force, one thing kept getting in her way; the fact that she is a woman.

Angie says that as a result of the frustrations she experienced trying to get a job in the field she studied, she had to change career to software engineering.

According to a 2018 UNICEF report, both girls and boys are stereotyped to study traditionally ‘masculine’ and ‘feminine’ subjects. This means that gender gaps in labour markets persist, despite women’s academic achievements.

