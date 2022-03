Nigerian Dr Awofaa Gogo-Abite has lived in Ukraine for 14 years, working as a surgeon and lecturer.

He fled the country because of the war and filmed his whole journey to Poland.

He spoke to BBC Africa's Saidata Sesay about the racism he faced at the border, and how he wants to help others facing the arduous journey.

Edited by Saidata Sesay and Alvaro Alvarez