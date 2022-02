What is it like to be a working woman in Somalia in 2022 - trying to do a job in a culture where women traditionally take second place to men in many aspects of life?

For many women in the labour force, it is a daily fight against prejudice. BBC Africa Eye asks, is it now time to start thinking differently? Can things change?

This is the story of Maryama Omar, a camerawoman in the capital, Mogadishu.