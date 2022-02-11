The celebrated Ugandan satirical novelist and government critic, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, has described to the BBC allegedly being tortured at the hands of the Ugandan security services in December 2021. Mr. Rukirabashaija, who won the PEN International Writer of Courage award for 2020, was arrested regarding tweets about President Yoweri Museveni and his son and kept in an unknown location until early January.

Mr Rukirabashaija announced on Wednesday that he had since fled the country.

The alleged torture while in detention has caused an outpouring of outrage in Uganda, and debate about treatment of suspects detained by security forces. The BBC has presented these allegations to the army, which has yet to respond.

The BBC's Patience Atuhaire spoke to Mr. Rukirabashaija about his allegations.

Warning: some viewers might find the descriptions and images in this video distressing.