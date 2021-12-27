The hidden side of Ethiopia's brutal civil war

For more than a year, Ethiopia has been gripped by civil war. But much of the brutal conflict has taken place away from the eyes of the international media, with the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed banning what he views as "biased coverage".

Fighting between federal government forces and rebels from the Tigray region has left hundreds of thousands facing starvation and countless dead.

For the first time in eight months, a BBC team has been allowed to enter the country. Catherine Byaruhanga reports.

Producer: Joe Inwood