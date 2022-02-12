Nigerian illustrator Chidibere Ibe's drawing of a black fetus went viral online.

He taught himself anatomy through YouTube videos during lockdown in 2020.

Now he is training in medicine and his medical drawings are being published in a book.

The 25-year-old is calling for a change in the way doctors across the world are trained, to recognise differences in symptoms presented by people of colour.

