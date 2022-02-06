A five-year-old Moroccan boy named Rayan, who fell into a well, has died despite rescuers attempting to save him.

Rescuers faced concerns that a landslide may affect their attempts to save the boy, who was eventually brought of the well on Saturday evening, after being trapped for four days.

Initially there was no comment on the boy's condition and his apparent rescue was met with applause. A royal statement announced Rayan's death, with Morocco's King Mohammed VI later phoning the boy's parent's to share his condolences.

The attempt to save Rayan captured the attention of the country, with hundreds of people gathering at the site, with thousands following online.