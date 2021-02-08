This film contains upsetting scenes, drug use, and references to self-harm and suicide.

Kush - a cheap new illegal drug, is ravaging communities in Sierra Leone.

The BBC has heard reports of young people killing themselves or harming themselves and others.

Medical staff in the capital Freetown say that 90% of the male admissions to the central psychiatric ward are due to Kush use.

Police are battling to win the war against the drug.

With Kush use spreading rapidly, with ever-younger users being exposed to it, Africa Eye reporter, Tyson Conteh, investigates the drug and asks whether Sierra Leone can stop the march of this dangerously addictive high.

If you are affected by the issues in this video, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line http://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline.