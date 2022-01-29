The teens who became Nigerian sci-fi sensations

Nine teenage boys in the Nigerian city of Kaduna started experimenting with making sci-fi films in 2016. They borrowed smartphones from family members, and made tripods out of wood.

Three years later, their first short film became a sensation, drawing the attention of millions of people, including Hollywood Stars. The BBC’s Damilola Oduolowu met the young film-makers in Nigeria to hear their story.

