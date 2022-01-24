BBC News

Gender-based violence: Kenya's 'hidden epidemic'

When the Covid pandemic hit Kenya, cases of gender-based violence exploded. But a combination of fear, stigma and a lack of trust in the police mean the majority of cases are never reported.

It has been described as Kenya’s 'hidden epidemic’.

Africa Eye reporter Tom Odula investigates the deep-seated roots behind the violence, discovers the trauma behind the shocking statistics, and explores the police and government inaction that leaves survivors with little hope of justice.

