The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged that fighting in Ethiopia, between government forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), must end so aid can be distributed effectively in the country.

He also hailed the president of Mali for affirming that he is ready to have a dialogue with Ecowas (Economic Community of West African States) to find a solution to the current instability in the country and pave the way for democratic elections.

The UN Secretary General spoke exclusively to the BBC's Sophie Ikenye.

Edited by Aaron Akinyemi