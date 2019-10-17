Growing up behind bars in Kenya: 'Children believe prison is home'
Many countries around the world allow children to stay with their incarcerated mothers in prison. However, the issue is controversial, as some argue prison is not a safe environment to bring up a child.
In Kenya, around 200 children are currently held in confinement with their mothers who are serving prison sentences. This is raising debates in the country about what course of action is best to help them.
The BBC’s Agnes Penda reports.