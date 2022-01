Africa Cup of Nations 2021 will be begin on 9 January in Cameroon.

After being rescheduled due to Covid, the 33rd edition of the tournament is due to be packed full of exciting players and teams.

Algeria are the defending champions, but will they win it again?

We've highlighted the players you should look out for and which teams are most likely to lift the trophy in Yaoundé.

Produced by Ameer Ahmed.