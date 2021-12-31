Drone delivers medical supplies to remote islands
Computer scientist Erico Pinheiro has invented a drone system to deliver medical supplies to the remote communities of his island nation Cape Verde.
The technology is already saving lives and reaching the smallest and farthest islands - places it would take days for medical professionals to access.
