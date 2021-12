Abdulazzez Zulfah is a 17-year-old Nigerian footballer who stands out on the pitch because she plays wearing the hijab.

When she is not training on the pitch, she sells candies and sweets at the Ojota Bridge in Lagos as a means of helping out her parents.

Zulfah believes her hijab is not a hindrance but an inspiration for other Muslim girls who may be interested in sports.

A film by Ahmed Ambali and Damilola Oduolowu