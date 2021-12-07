Mary Wambui's divorce settlement has set precedent in Kenya, when the presiding judge acknowledged that housework is work in a matrimonial case ruling. This is the first implementation of the 2013 Matrimonial Property Act.

This is a landmark declaration for women across Africa and can now be used by other judges in determining cases where housewives are involved hence awarding them with the necessary monetary compensation.

Filmed by Yadeta Berhanu

Produced and edited Carolyne Kimbo