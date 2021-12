South Africa has one of the highest numbers of reported rapes in the world, but only 8% currently lead to a conviction.

Sgt Catherine Tladi, a rape survivor herself, is determined to change that.

If you have been affected by sexual abuse or violence, help and support is available at BBC Action Line.

Reporter Pumza Fihlani

Producer Nobuhle Simelane

Filmed and edited by: Jesse Preyser