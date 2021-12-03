Cape Verde: Renewable energy via solar panels helps connect communities
Cape Verde is an archipelago making it an expensive challenge to connect the various islands to the electric grid.
Manuel Nunes helps remote island communities, who find it a challenge to meet electricity costs, with affordable solar panels allowing them access to renewable and cheaper electricity.
Cape Verde's authorities say they want to provide 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2040.
Produced by Nicolas Egoce
Edited by Munira Hussein