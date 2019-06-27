Major world powers including the US, China and Russia are jostling for military, political and economic influence in Africa.

The continent’s mineral resources, agricultural land and strategic locations have made it a place where many nations are keen for influence.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has recently released the latest American strategy for Africa - but what does this all mean for the continent and its people?

Anne Soy has been finding out.

Produced and edited by Christian Parkinson.