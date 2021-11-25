Pharaonic chariots and hundreds of performers featured in a lavish ceremony to mark the opening to the public of the 3,000 year old Avenue of Sphinxes in Luxor, Egypt.

It's taken decades to excavate ancient walkway, which is nearly 3km long and connects two of the city's greatest temples.

The ceremony incorporated elements of the ancient festival which travelled the route each year. It also included music inspired by stories written on the walls of the temples in hieroglyphics. Egypt hopes the event will boost its ailing tourism sector, battered by political turmoil and the pandemic.