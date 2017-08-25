Nimco Happy is now a name known and loved by millions of people in Africa and around the world.

She is a Somali singer whose song Isii Nafta - also known as ‘I love you more than my life’ - blew up on TikTok last month, with thousands of people posting videos of themselves dancing to the catchy tune, including US rapper Cardi B and British-Somali Olympic athlete Mo Farah.

So how has she reacted to her new-found fame? She spoke to This Is Africa, the BBC’s African music programme.

Edited by Buki Bakare

Filmed by Mohamud Abdisamad