Protesters are back on the streets of Khartoum in Sudan after the country's PM was reinstated following last month's military coup.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was ousted in the coup, but has now been reinstated following a new power-sharing agreement with coup leader Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

At least 40 people have died in mass protests against the coup - yet hundreds of people continue to march on the Sudanese capital.

Read more: Sudan's military reinstates ousted PM Hamdok