The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has condemned the violence against pro-democracy protesters in Sudan and reiterated calls to reinstate the ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The Sudanese doctors’ union said at least 14 people were killed on Wednesday when security forces opened fire on the crowds of demonstrators.

In an interview with the BBC’s senior Africa correspondent Anne Soy, Mr. Blinken also defended America’s decision to suspend Ethiopia from duty-free access into the American market from January, saying that a country that commits human rights abuses cannot benefit from the treaty.