Africa needs trillions of dollars, not billions, if it is to adapt to the impact of global climate change. That’s according to the president of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina.

Speaking to the BBC's Peter Okwoche at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, he said that the $100bn pledged – and not yet delivered – by richer nations 12 years ago, is just a drop in the ocean of what the continent needs and has urged the private sector to help accelerate adaptation on the continent.