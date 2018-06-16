Nineteen-year-old Chidube Nwaonicha-Emegha has a condition called hirsutism, which causes women to have thick, dark hair on their face, neck, chest or lower back.

Hirsutism can be caused by a number of disorders - in Chidube's case, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

But often, it occurs with no identifiable cause, and generally isn’t considered preventable, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Chidube uses her social media platform to raise awareness about her condition and encourages others to be proud to be unique.

Produced and edited by Saidata Sesay

Filmed by Femi Gabriel