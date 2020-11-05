When on 4 November 2020 Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military offensive against regional forces in Tigray after an army base was seized by the rebels, he vowed the fighting would be over in weeks.

A year on and the conflict has not only escalated but it has spread across several regions. Ethiopia has now declared a nationwide state of emergency and asked citizens to pick up arms to defend Addis Ababa as rebel forces press south toward the capital.

BBC Africa’s Ashley Lime explains why Ethiopia is still at war with itself.

Edited by Ifiokabasi Ettang

Graphics by George Wafula