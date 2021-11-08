Why Gambians cannot sell their solar power

Gambians producing renewable energy privately can't sell the excess energy they make back to the national grid.

The government says there's no policy in place to manage pricing and keep it low.

But it's frustrating attempts to move away from fossil fuel.

The government itself has set a target to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and, as it is setting up new hydropower dams, it also wants to drill for oil.

