Up to 3,000 migrants and refugees have spent the past month camped out on the streets of Libya's capital, Tripoli, outside a community centre run by the United Nations.

Many are desperate for help, after fleeing overcrowded detention centres.

During one mass escape last month, six migrants were killed when guards opened fire.

In this film, the BBC's international Correspondent Orla Guerin meets those on the streets, and asks what the UN refugee agency are doing about it.

Camera: Dave Bull. Producer: Ahmed Edroughi. Senior Producer: Nick Springate. Video edited by: Alex Smith.