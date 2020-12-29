World leaders are set to attend the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland from 31 October to 12 November.

For this conference, 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions by 2030.

Extreme weather events linked to climate change - including heatwaves and floods - are intensifying, especially in Africa.

Young climate activists from the continent told us how climate change is affecting their communities, and what message they have for world leaders at COP26.

Produced and edited by Ameer Ahmed

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.