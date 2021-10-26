Charlize Theron says countries have to start sharing vaccines if we are to reach the World Health Organization's goal of vaccinating 70% of the planet next year.

The actress, who has joined the social justice organisation Ford Foundation, wants the World Trade Organization to agree a waiver on vaccine patents - so countries can manufacture their own jabs.

Speaking to the BBC's Pumza Fihlani, Theron also questioned some countries' booster programmes, when only 5% of Africa's population has been vaccinated.