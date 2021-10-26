'Crying for justice' over alleged abuses in The Gambia

Many Gambians fear justice will never be served, after a report into alleged human rights abuses in The Gambia during the 22-year-long rule of former President Yahya Jammeh has been delayed for a second time.

Allegations against the former president include extrajudicial killings, torture and arbitrary detentions.

The country's Truth, Reconciliation and Repatriations Commission, which produced the report, says it needs more time to finish its work. Mr Jammeh refused to cooperate with them and denies all abuses.

But now, the party of current President Barrow has gone into alliance with the party of the exiled former leader, ahead of presidential polls on the 4th December. President Barrow, in a different alliance, had beaten Mr Jammeh in 2016 in an election that forced the end of his rule.

