Speechless: The TikTok superstar who says nothing

Senegalese-born Khaby Lame is the second most popular person on TikTok - yet he doesn't say a word.

He's gained 116 million followers (and growing) for his videos busting "life hacks" and his famous shrug.

But how did the 21-year-old rise to fame so quickly, and what do his fans in Senegal really think?

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.