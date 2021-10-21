Senegalese-born TikTok star Khaby Lame is a viral sensation. Known for his myth-busting of "life hacks" and his famous shrug, he quickly became an international household name.

The 21-year-old has even done collaborations with the likes of Naomi Campbell and Greta Thunberg, and is currently the second most popular TikToker.

But how did he rise to fame so quickly, and what do his fans in Senegal really think?

Produced and edited by Miriam O'Donkor