'Africa is exporting wealth and importing poverty'

Nigerian-born scientist, Father Godfrey Nzamujo, started with a small, barren piece of land in Benin in 1985.

His quest to a 'zero waste' agricultural system was ignited by the drought and famine of the 1980s in Ethiopia.

Thirty-five years later, the Songhaï project is the result of Father Nzamujo's drive to not only increase food security, but also help the environment and create jobs.

