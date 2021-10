The long-awaited trial into the murder of former Burkina Faso president, Thomas Sankara, has begun in the capital, Ouagadougou. He was killed in a coup in 1987.

He was known for his integrity and modest lifestyle.

Two of his brothers, Paul and Valentin Sankara, share some memories they have of the Burkinabé revolutionary.

Video by Nick Loomis and Lalla Sy