Only 15 out of Africa's 54 countries have met the global target of vaccinating more than 10% of their populations against coronavirus by the end of September, the World Health Organization has said.

That's largely because Covax, the mechanism set up to distribute vaccine doses to poor nations, has not been able to get enough doses.

BBC Africa’s health correspondent Rhoda Odhiambo explains.

Produced and edited by Tim Hodges