Sons of Mocímboa: Mozambique’s terrorism crisis

Abductions, beheadings, and the burning of homes have become the calling cards of a secretive and brutal group of insurgents in Cabo Delgado, Northern Mozambique.

Since 2017, they have carried out hundreds of raids, causing an unknown number of deaths and forcing more than 700,000 people to flee for their lives.

Little is known about the real reasons for the insurgency: who are these men and what do they want?

By tracking the insurgents’ movements on the ground and online, Africa Eye investigates how and why Mozambique has become southern Africa’s latest terrorism hotspot.