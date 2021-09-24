Kenya: On the ground in Laikipia's conflict

Armed herders have been attacking farmers and destroying their homes in the Kenya's Laikipia County.

The conflict has turned into an active campaign to drive some communities out of Laikipia for different reasons.

The bandits are occupying the land and cattle left by the fleeing residents in the affected villages.

Some believe this is a political move from powerful businessmen and the government to influence the voting in the region.

The BBC's Ferdinand Omondi is on the ground in Laikipia to see how the people of Laikipia have been affected.

Produced by Gladys Kigo

Filmed by Hassan Lali

Edited by Ameer Ahmed

Executive producer Marko Zoric