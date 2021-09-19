A seven-strong group of homeless street dancers in Nairobi, Kenya, who call themselves the Street Family Dance Crew, are determined to overcome the desperate hardships of street life and make their names as celebrity dancers.

For BBC Africa Eye, film-maker Nick Wambugu followed them for two years on their quest to find fame and fortune.

Their journey is fraught with obstacles as they endure hunger and destitution, run-ins with police, family troubles, and the crises of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

This is a film about hope and ingenuity, resilience and courage, as the boys find ways to survive and keep dancing - hoping, against all the odds, that they will break through and hit the big time.