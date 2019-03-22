There are few places in the world where the consequences of a changing climate are as plain to see as in Turkana, in northern Kenya.

The pastoralist communities who live there have been buffeted by recurring droughts, as inadequate rainy seasons become a normal part of life.

Now the land is so dry, some people are forced to spend their days simply searching for water.

As world leaders prepare to meet in Scotland this October to discuss climate change, the Turkana community say they need help now.

Reporter: Vivienne Nunis

Producer and editor: Lulu Luo