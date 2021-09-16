A Kenyan blogger in Qatar wrote about working in the Gulf state during the preparations for the FIFA World Cup in 2020.

Going under the pseudonym Noah, he shared his experiences about working conditions until he was unmasked as a Kenyan security guard and thrown into solitary confinement, given a huge fine and deported.

The preparations for one of the biggest global sporting events have seen the oil rich Middle East nation transformed, with roads, hotels, airports and stadiums constructed to host the matches. But the preparations have been dogged with allegations that workers - often migrants from Asia or Africa - are being forced to live and die in appalling conditions.

In an exclusive interview, Noah, real name Malcolm Bidali, told BBC Africa's Catherine Byaruhanga about his ordeal.