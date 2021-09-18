Life at 50C: The toxic flares fuelling climate change

Joy and her family are among two million Nigerians living within 4km of a gas flare in Nigeria's oil-rich south.

Climate change has had a devastating impact on Nigeria. Fertile lands are turning into deserts in the north, while flash floods have become more common in the south.

The country's oil industry is making things worse as the practice of flaring - the burning of natural gas that is released when oil is extracted from the ground - is common despite its illegality. The practice is a major source of greenhouse gases and a contributor to climate change.

