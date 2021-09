Jay Prayzah is Zimbabwean Afrobeats musician who has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music from Davido and Mafikizolo to Diamond Platnumz and Yemi Alade.

However, throughout, Jay has kept his passion for traditional Zimbabwean music and instruments.

Produced by Nyasha Nyatsambo

Edited by Joshua Akinyemi

Graphics by Ifiok Ettang