Zambia's new President, Hakainde Hichilema, has told the BBC his government is discovering "horrifying" amounts of money being stolen. He added that his government would show "zero tolerance" towards corruption, and would get to the bottom of what he called the illicit movement of funds very soon.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC’s Lukwesa Burak, President Hichilema also revealed that he planned to change the country’s constitution to allow more women into politics.

Hakainde Hichelema, who was sworn in a week ago, outlined his plans for devolution to communities, to ensure funds are decentralised to allow them to set their own priorities. Talks have also been taking place with Chinese entities as the full scale of the country's debt burden is revealed.