A community in northern Kenya has found a sustainable way to feed orphaned baby elephants - using goats' milk.

The community run Reteti sanctuary says it introduced the milk because it’s less costly than the powdered baby formula it had been using and because it appears to be more nutritious. As a result, the Samburu women selling the goats milk are financially less dependant on their husbands.

This video is part of BBC Africa's Kenya Connects programme.