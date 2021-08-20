How could Africa produce its own vaccines?

Africa is still on the crest of a third wave of COVID-19, recording more cases than in any earlier peak.

But the continent has only received enough vaccines for 3% of its population, that's partly because, for decades, Africa has relied on importing 99% of its vaccines.

So, what would it take to jumpstart local vaccine manufacturing?

