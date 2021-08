Roemello Shembe is a 21-year-old South African entrepreneur working hard to beat the odds and build a business in one of Johannesburg’s most challenging townships.

Recent looting and rioting has highlighted some of the major social issues facing South Africa.

With three out of four young people unemployed, what hope is there for the next generation?

Produced, filmed and edited by Chris Parkinson

Reporter: Vumani Mkhize