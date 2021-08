Telfar Clemens, the designer of 'Bushwick Birkin', created outfits for the Liberian team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

36-year-old's Liberian-American fashion designer founded TELFAR, the genderless fashion label, in 2005.

Clemens believes fashion should be accessible to everyone.

Produced by Maisie Smith-Walters

Edited by Rajni Boddington